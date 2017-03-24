I decided to dive in with Strawberry, as that was my OG Pop-Tart flavor of choice. And upon first glance at the packaging, I was sold; clear cellophane framing the square pie, letting its pretty pink icing peep through, and a crisp flourish of white and fuchsia branding to top it all off. Definitely more sophisticated than my previous vending machine varieties. Once I was able to tear the thing open (it took a few tries, that cellophane was sturdy), the smell was distinctly Pop-Tart-ish — although the coloring was much more natural and the weight much denser than I remembered the pre-packaged hand pie of my childhood days to be. After breaking it down the middle, the center contained an ample layer of jammy fruit filling. The first bite was magical; the crust was buttery and flaky without being crumbling, the icing was a nice smooth layer of sweetness, and the filling was jammy without being overpowering. The ratios were altogether pie-like, and the Food Team unanimously agreed that this Megpie tasted like a true strawberry pie in hand pie form. It was a childhood treat turned adult artisan sweet snacking success.