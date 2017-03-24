Story from Food & Drinks

We Totally Get Why These Adult Hand Pies Are Described As "Pockets Of Joy"

Elizabeth Buxton
Illustrated by Louisa Cannell.
What's on my desk this week? Megpies. Meg what? No not the crow-like bird, but a tasty hand pie that reminds us of a Pop-Tart. You may have already stumbled across these treats at your local Starbucks, as the coffee company started shelling them out nearly nationwide. But until recently, I hadn't had the pleasure of meeting, greeting, and biting into one of these nostalgia-inducing sweet snacks.
I decided to dive in with Strawberry, as that was my OG Pop-Tart flavor of choice. And upon first glance at the packaging, I was sold; clear cellophane framing the square pie, letting its pretty pink icing peep through, and a crisp flourish of white and fuchsia branding to top it all off. Definitely more sophisticated than my previous vending machine varieties. Once I was able to tear the thing open (it took a few tries, that cellophane was sturdy), the smell was distinctly Pop-Tart-ish — although the coloring was much more natural and the weight much denser than I remembered the pre-packaged hand pie of my childhood days to be. After breaking it down the middle, the center contained an ample layer of jammy fruit filling. The first bite was magical; the crust was buttery and flaky without being crumbling, the icing was a nice smooth layer of sweetness, and the filling was jammy without being overpowering. The ratios were altogether pie-like, and the Food Team unanimously agreed that this Megpie tasted like a true strawberry pie in hand pie form. It was a childhood treat turned adult artisan sweet snacking success.
If you're a sugar for breakfast type of person, we'd recommend one of these hefty squares as an easy (fairly crumb free) grab-n-go option for morning commutes. But if you prefer your kick for later in the day, then you might want to check out our pro tip below*. In addition to the salacious strawberry, there are four other flavor options currently available: chocolate, cinnamon brown sugar, blueberry, and mixed fruit. You can scoop up your favorites at various Whole Foods' locations in addition to Sbux for $3.95 a pie.
*Pro Tip: Put in the microwave, oven, or toaster for a quick minute or two for a hot hand pie — scoop of vanilla ice cream optional but encouraged.
Welcome to Snack On This! A weekly series on all-things crunchy, crispy, smooth, savory, and sweet. Join us as we munch our way through the latest snacks that get a big thumbs up from our food team. (That usually means they've made it all the way from our mail pile to a more permanent spot in our not-so-official snack drawer.) Got suggestions for next week? Throw 'em our way in the comments below.
