Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In April

With spring approaching fast, we'll soon have to give up binging Netflix under our blankets for more outdoors-y activities...like binging Netflix on top our blankets. But before we can do that, it's time for some spring cleaning. Even Netflix has to KonMari every once in a while, which means saying goodbye to some of the movies and TV shows that got us through those cold winter months.
Perhaps the biggest blow is Buffy The Vampire Slayer. All seven seasons are disappearing on April 1, as well as some classic movies like Ferris Bueller's Day Off and The Princess Bride. Superman fans? Prepare to lose not one but five movies from the franchise. Other binge-worthy shows like House, M.D. and The X-Files are also making their way off our screens. Later in the month we'll lose movies like Collateral Damage and Under The Tuscan Sun.
Go to the next slide for a full list of shows and movies leaving Netflix in April!