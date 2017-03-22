Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In April

Perhaps the biggest blow is Buffy The Vampire Slayer. All seven seasons are disappearing on April 1, as well as some classic movies like Ferris Bueller's Day Off and The Princess Bride. Superman fans? Prepare to lose not one but five movies from the franchise. Other binge-worthy shows like House, M.D. and The X-Files are also making their way off our screens. Later in the month we'll lose movies like Collateral Damage and Under The Tuscan Sun.