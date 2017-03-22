Ashley Graham Used Bagels To Make A Bra

Ashley Graham, everyone's favorite model, America's Next Top Model judge, and body-positivity activist may have just made us love her even more. No, she didn't just clap back at haters or star in another fierce fashion spread, she just said what we all think, but are too afraid to say out loud to our gluten-free best friends at brunch. Delish reports that Jillian Davidson, Glamour magazine's fashion director, posted a clip of Graham sharing her love of bagels and a brand-new way to show her affection for the breakfast staple.
While Graham wasn't sharing new breakfast recipes or a brunch order that'll give you (and your followers) a case of food envy, she did fashion a sort of makeshift bra by taking two bagels and holding them to her breasts. We're betting that this particular bra is probably a lot tastier than any you might have in your underwear collection, though we're not sure how supportive it may be. The smile on her face — as well as the pouty smooch she gives the camera — says it all. Graham's loving those bagels.
"I LOVE BREAD," Davidson wrote in the caption alongside some croissant emoji. She transformed captured moment via a Boomerang to showcase the baked goods in question.
We also spy a package of croissants on the counter, so it looks like someone's about to craft a major breakfast spread. Where's our invite, Ashley?
Earlier this week, Graham shared with People that boyfriends would break up with her because they feared that she'd be "too fat later in life." She told the magazine, "It’s the same cycle, it doesn’t matter what generation we are in. Every kid is going to go through the same thing."
It looks like those guys are about to eat their words, because Graham looks fierce no matter what she's got on, bagels included.
