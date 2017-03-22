Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore Team Up For Amazing Live Friday Night Lights Reading

You know actors are quality when you can throw them a complete curveball and they still knock it out of the park. Or maybe the more proper metaphor would be: Throw them a bubble screen and they take it to the house for a touchdown. What we're trying to tell you, if you weren't so exacting about using the proper figurative language for the proper sport, is that Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore performed a scene from Friday Night Lights live, onstage, with no preparation.