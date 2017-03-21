Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Detained In Robbery Case

ET Online reports that Wyclef Jean was mistakenly detained by the police while returning home from a recording studio early Tuesday morning in West Hollywood.
On Tuesday, the musician posted a video to Instagram of himself in handcuffs next to a vehicle. Jean then shared a second Instagram video of the incident, in which he describes how the police took off his Haitian bandana and put him in handcuffs. The "Perfect Gentlemen" singer further explained in the caption:
"I was asked by the police to Put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself and before being told why. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person. They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal. I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent. As some one who has law enforcers in my family, I was appalled by the behavior of the LAPD."
A Los Angeles Sheriff's Department spokesperson, who spoke to ET Online, confirmed that Jean was detained in West Hollywood on Tuesday, as his vehicle "matched the description" given by a victim of a robbery. Jean was reportedly detained for 10 minutes.
According to a tweet from the Los Angeles Police Department, they were not involved in Jean's detainment, as Jean claimed on Instagram. The LAPD wrote on their official Twitter:
"This morning @wyclef erroneously tweeted that he had been detained by the #LAPD. We can confirm that we WERE NOT involved in that incident"
An earlier Instagram post from Jean shows him in the recording studio with Diane Warren. He is wearing the same bandana he claimed was removed during his detainment:
According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, the real suspect was found four blocks away from where Jean was stopped. The department claims that suspect's vehicle matched Jean's, as did his physical description.
