As you may or may not know, Starbucks quietly began offering avocado spread months ago. When we caught wind of this, we were all like WHAT?! How did we not know about this condiment test? Well, it looks like there is no longer any reason to feel out of the loop because this morning it announced some very happy news. Starting today, Starbucks will be offering its Organic Avocado Spread at locations nationwide. Finally!
This brand new spread isn’t just squished up avo, oh no. It’s more like a fiesta in spread form. It starts with organic Hass avocados. Then, sea salt, onion, garlic, jalapeño pepper, and lime juice are added. The spread comes separately, but the chain suggestions spreading it on one of a bagels or adding a twist a breakfast sandwich. Sounds like a nice way to wake up, no?
In addition to the Organic Avocado Spread, Starbucks also introduced its first-ever gluten-free breakfast sandwich today. The avo spread and the Gluten-Free Smoked Canadian Bacon Breakfast Sandwich will be joined by other new spring menu items including the vegan Sprouted Grain Bagel, Lemon Chiffon Yogurt, Berry Trio Yogurt, Peanut Butter Cup Cookies, and Parrot Cake Pops.
The Organic Avocado Spread hit stores everywhere this morning, so we're planning on trying with a latte in a matching green cup.
