The existence of a Starbucks' "secret menu" may be mere myth, but we've just discovered two very real menu items that have been flying under the radar. Get ready to have your condiment-loving minds blown. The coffee chain is currently carrying its own brand of Sriracha AND packaged avocado spread. Call your mornings, and your egg-and-cheeses, officially made.
While the Sbux Sriracha has been available at locations across the nation since spring 2016, to many customers it's remained virtually unknown (dare we say, secret?) And as for the glorious option of avocado spread, well this item is a bit on the newer side. It's currently available in select stores with upcoming nationwide expansion in sight. This blessing from the condiment gods is organic and made from a mixture of Hass avocados, sea salt, onion, garlic, jalapeño pepper, and lime juice. According to a Starbucks spokesperson, the spread costs $0.95 to add to any preferred menu item. As always, even though the guac is extra — we'll take it.
