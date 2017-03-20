Two dead bodies were found in Paterson, New Jersey on Friday, inside a car belonging to The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and boutique owner Kim DePaola. The two unidentified victims, shot in the back of the head execution-style and burnt beyond recognition, were discovered inside the blazing Audi around 2 a.m. on Friday, NBC New York reports. People in the neighborhood apparently heard two gunshots before the vehicle went up in flames. A law enforcement officer told NBC that "the remains were so charred investigators couldn't immediately ascertain the race or sex of the victims." No motive has been determined, but NBC's sources say drug connections are being investigated.
While the car — which had to be cut open to pull out the bodies — belonged to DePaola, her son Chris was the one who primarily used it, according to E! News. The last person known to be driving the car was Chris's friend Aaron Anderson; Chris was in California at the time.
Anderson's mother Michelle told NBC on Friday afternoon that she could not get in touch with her son 27. “I’ve been calling him and it’s going to voicemail,” she said. “I would have heard from him.” Anderson's father Thurston added, “We have nothing definite so we wanted to look at the spot. We’re not sure yet. I’m hoping nothing happened.”
DePaola took to Instagram to confirm her safety and thank people for their concern. "I am humbled by the outpour of love and support during this very difficult time," DePaola wrote. "My son and I are both safe. Our deepest condolences go out to the victims' families of this truly horrific tragedy."
