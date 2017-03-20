There's no arguing that Miley is the most famous woman in the Cyrus family. But her mom, Tish, and older sister, Brandi, are building a brand of their own in a realm outside the music industry: reality TV. The mother-daughter duo is starring in a new Bravo series about their bustling local interior design business, Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer.
The first trailer for the show, set in Nashville, debuted on Monday. And it looks like there's a some good family fun — and competition — in store for viewers. In the show, 29-year-old actress-singer Brandi and her mom Tish, 49, square off against each other by each trying to sell their vision for a design revamp to the same client. Whichever direction the client chooses, Brandi and Tish implement — with the architect of the winning design plan in charge and the other acting as her assistant.
Switching up that parent-child dynamic may make for some on-camera tension, judging by the preview. And with sledgehammers, deadlines, and the competitive aspect involved, things could get interesting.
In the teaser, we also see Miley drop by to give her input and offer moral support. (No sign of her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, though — damn!) Perhaps the 24-year-old singer will act as peacemaker between her mom and sister? She has become pretty good at conciliatory words of encouragement since becoming a coach on The Voice, after all.
Last month, the brood reunited for some quality bonding time at the Cyrus family home in Nashville; Miley was reportedly in town to film a cameo for Cyrus vs. Cyrus. Nearly the whole gang was there: Miley, Brandi, Tish, Billy Ray, Trace, and Braison. Only the baby of the family, 17-year-old Noah, was missing.
Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer premieres on Bravo at 10 p.m. ET on May 25.
