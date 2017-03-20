#Perspective realism post today! ??????***I didn't mean to say that the left picture is bad. Poor word choice on my end. I should have said just relaxed / unposed** ??????My body is still mine regardless of how I pose for a picture or whatever. Obviously most of us are inclined to never bother taking or posting a picture like the one on the left, and always wanting to / going to post a picture like the one on the right. Does it make me think any less of myself because my body doesn't look it's best in an unflattering posture / pose? Nah. That's what true self-confidence is all ABOUT ??PEOPLE?????? recorded a podcast about confidence today has me feelin all kinds of good about myself ??? you can call me whatever you want; or say those same mean things to yourself - but that's not going to make you any happier. And that's all we really want, right? #BestSelf #IgniteYourFire #IgniteYourFireCommunity #GreatnessMastermind #AmandaBucci #AllUNeedIsAGoodPairOfLeggings #Lol

