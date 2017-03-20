#Perspective realism post today! ??????***I didn't mean to say that the left picture is bad. Poor word choice on my end. I should have said just relaxed / unposed** ??????My body is still mine regardless of how I pose for a picture or whatever. Obviously most of us are inclined to never bother taking or posting a picture like the one on the left, and always wanting to / going to post a picture like the one on the right. Does it make me think any less of myself because my body doesn't look it's best in an unflattering posture / pose? Nah. That's what true self-confidence is all ABOUT ??PEOPLE?????? recorded a podcast about confidence today has me feelin all kinds of good about myself ??? you can call me whatever you want; or say those same mean things to yourself - but that's not going to make you any happier. And that's all we really want, right? #BestSelf #IgniteYourFire #IgniteYourFireCommunity #GreatnessMastermind #AmandaBucci #AllUNeedIsAGoodPairOfLeggings #Lol
The response to yesterday's post ???????? I DID want to clarify something ?? I did not mean to use the word "bad" for the photo on the left, because looking a certain way should never be called "bad." As much as in my head I though "oh, this is a bad angle for me," to someone else, they might not view it the way. Funny how the language we use is truly, truly important to convey how we feel and we should all (myself included) be more careful on the message we're sending. Inspired by some of these people you should be following ?????? @omgkenzieee @kendy_wendy @ariannaism @ariannadantone @sjamesfit ??