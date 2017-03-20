4 Things You're Getting Wrong About Aries

Welcome to Aries season, the time of year when we all feel a little bolder, a little braver, and a lot more stubborn. As the first sign in the Zodiac, Aries kicks off the astrological new year and sets the tone for spring. That's why Aries people can have an invigorating effect on those around them — they're preparing people for the warmer, livelier months to come.
Of course, not everyone associates Aries with their good traits. Rams get a bad rap for being pushy and having an aggressive approach to life. Just looking at their ruling planet (Mars) and element (fire) paints a pretty combative picture, right? But that's hardly the full story. As any Aries will tell you, they're more than just a pair of horns.
Yes, Aries are truly a force of nature, but that doesn't necessarily mean we should stay out of their way. Ahead, we bust four major misconceptions about people born under the Aries sign — and remind you what actually makes them fantastic companions.