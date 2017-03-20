This Instagram Is Almost Enough To Make Us Love The Lannisters

The Lannisters are not exactly the most beloved family on Game of Thrones. The incestuous affair between Cersei and Jaime kicked off the series when they kicked young Bran out of a castle tower. But things didn't stop there. Joffrey Baratheon liked to nail women to his bed with arrows, torment Sansa Stark, and don't even get us started what he wanted to do to the top marginal tax rate of Westeros. A Lannister always pays his debts, sure, but they only do so because of crony mercantilism that lines their pockets at the expense of hardworking Westerosi!