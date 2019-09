Whether you like it or not , Disney’s live-action remakes are here to stay. What began with Cinderella (2015) and The(2016), has led us to, more currently, Beauty & The Beast (2017). There’s a lot riding on all of these remakes. However, with Mulan — a story Disney was already criticized for westernizing in 1998 — fans have already made it clear that they won’t stand for a whitewashed cast or love interest for that matter.