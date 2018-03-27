7 Foods That Will Make Lent Way Easier

With Easter Sunday coming up this weekend, we are rapidly approaching the end of Lent (the season's official kick-off took place during Ash Wednesday on February 14). For the Christians who choose to observe it, Lent is a time of penance and abstinence.
This is why it's become common for people to observe Lent by avoiding one pleasurable thing in particular, like chocolate, alcohol, or social media. But the more traditional approach is to fast and abstain from meat every Friday during Lent until Easter Sunday (which is on April 1 this year).
According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), here's what Lenten fasting should look like: People between the ages of 18 and 59 may eat one full meal during the day, plus two smaller meals that do not add up to an additional full meal. Beyond that, those meals should be meat-free, but this doesn't exactly mean observant Christians must become temporary vegetarians.
Basically, "no meat" means no meat that comes from cows, pigs, chickens, turkeys, or sheep. But that leaves a lot of room for debate (you're not alone if you're confused). Luckily, the USCCB nailed down some of the more common Lent-friendly options out there. Here are some of the best meat-adjacent foods you can eat during Lent.