People Are Going Crazy Over This Politician Who Looks Just Like Justin Trudeau

We'd never want to replace Justin Trudeau, but this Dutch politician just might be the "new" him. Green Party leader Jesse Klaver looks like he could be the Canadian Prime Minister's younger brother — and the internet is going crazy.
The 30-year-old Klaver — whom his supporters call "Jessiah" — scored a historic victory for his party in yesterday's election in the Netherlands. While Prime Minister Mark Rutte kept his job in a hard-fought win against far-right populist Geert Wilders (a.k.a. the Dutch Donald Trump), Klaver's party gained a record number of seats in the Dutch parliament.
But he also made headlines for his uncanny resemblance to a more famous wavy-haired, easy-on-the-eyes-politician. Twitter definitely noticed, according to Mashable.
Advertisement
Umm... are Jesse Klaver and Justin Trudeau related? #cdnpoli #tk2017 #ikstem ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/J8baN7cXqt— Stephen (@TheAviator1992) March 15, 2017
Justin Trudeau is so good he is winning Dutch too. :) @JustinTrudeau @jesseklaver #JustinTrudeau #JesseKlaver #Elections #Meme #Good pic.twitter.com/zpbc9ApOjn— Shybu (@Shybuzz) March 16, 2017
Is it just me or does Jesse Klaver really looks like the dutch brother of Justin Trudeau?! ?? https://t.co/qrfHLU3AXM— Sanja (@SanShine118) March 15, 2017
While Klaver is politically farther left than Trudeau, both reject the far-right, anti-immigration policies of populists like Wilders and Trump. Klaver cites Bernie Sanders as an inspiration and hosts informal meetups for his supporters. He's also been a champion of inclusivity and a vocal supporter of ambitious programs to combat climate change.
"I’m very jealous of Trudeau's muscles, because I'm not as muscled as he is," he said of the 45-year-old.
Muscles or not, there's definitely room for more than one left-leaning heartthrob on the world stage.
Advertisement