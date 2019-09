One of the most memorable and talked-about moments on HBO's Girls, ever — and that's saying a lot — involved one Matthew Rhys and one prosthetic penis. And while there have been many discussions on that specific prop from Dunham, Rhys himself , and the behind-the-scenes crew , one person has remained quiet on the entire thing: Rhys' longtime partner, Keri Russell. That changed last night when The Americans star paid a visit to Late Night With Seth Myers, where she finally spilled on that now-infamous nude scene.