Ivana Trump Is Writing A Memoir About Her Family

Ivana Trump — the Czech-American businesswoman, author, and former model who is also the first wife of Donald Trump — is writing a memoir about her family, the Associated Press reports.
The book, called Raising Trump, will focus on Ivana and Donald's three children: Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr. It will be released on September 12 through Gallery Books. The publisher says the book is "non-political" and is not likely to criticize her former husband Donald.
A statement from Gallery Books calls the memoir a story of "motherhood, strength, and resilience" that will chronicle Ivana's "childhood in communist Czechoslovakia, her escape from the regime and relocation to New York, her whirlwind romance, and her great success as a businesswoman."
"As her former husband takes his place as the 45th president of the United States, his children have also been thrust into the media spotlight — but it is Ivana who raised them and proudly instilled in them what she believes to be the most important life lessons: loyalty, honesty, integrity, and drive," Gallery Books says in the statement.
Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric, all of whom are now in their 30s, have contributed their own memories of their father to the book. In a statement, they said they were "excited" about the book and called Ivana an "amazing mom, teacher, and inspiration to all of us."
Ivana Trump has written several other books, including The Best Is Yet to Come: Coping with Divorce and Enjoying Life Again. She was married to Donald Trump from 1977 to 1992.
