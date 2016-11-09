Say your last goodbyes (for now) to Michelle, Sasha, and Malia, everybody. For better or worse, there is a new first family coming to the White House in January. Well, we assume only Donald Trump's wife, Melania, and youngest son, Barron, will actually move into the White House. Though it would make for an interesting chapter in this reality show if his elder children and all of their spouses and children also decided to join them.



If, like most of the media, the election of Donald Trump took you by surprise, you may not have been paying attention to the other Trumps throughout this election. Or perhaps you know some of them from their roles on The Apprentice or their SNL parodies.



While we will have plenty of time to get to know Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron soon enough, you may have a few burning questions right now. Which one gets shafted all the time and which one killed the leopard? Who's the most Donald-like?



Here's just a bit of basic info and trivia to get you started before inauguration day.

