Say Yes to the Dress just made a huge move for equality.
The New York-set reality show will feature its first transgender bride, Gabrielle Gibson, in an episode that airs later this month. The show's spinoff Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta featured a transgender bride, Precious Davis, last year. But Gibson is the first trans woman to appear on the original version of the series.
Gibson told Yahoo Style that she booked an appointment at Kleinfeld, the bridal salon where the show is filmed, last August. The reality series happened to be filming on the day of her appointment, so Gibson auditioned to be on the show.
"I'm six-foot-one and I love to wear five-inch heels — my fiancé is five-foot-four — so I was a little worried about finding a dress with the right length," Gibson told Yahoo Style. "After booking my appointment at the store, I was informed that the show was filming that day, so I decided to audition."
"I loved watching Precious's episode, and I was thrilled to be able to tell my own story," Gibson told Yahoo Style of her appearance on the show. She added that she was treated with respect by the TLC series' cast and crew. "No one asked me nosy questions, treated me like an object, or gawked at me," Gibson told Yahoo.
Gibson's November wedding will be a "country chic" affair, held in a barn, she told Yahoo. She's keeping the dress she chose a secret from her soon-to-be-husband, so he should stay away from watching her Say Yes to the Dress episode on the 25th. (He'd do well to stay away from her Facebook page, too — she's been sharing articles about her Say Yes to the Dress appearance that might have spoilers about her wedding dress.)
