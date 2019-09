The show that exposed America's collective mushiness bowed out for the season, but Tuesday's finale didn't give every fan the same feels. Plenty of people were pissed that This Is Us — which dangled Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death like a carrot all season long — refused to answer any questions about the Pearson patriarch's demise in the show's freshman finale. Sure, This Is Us isn't a mystery drama (I mean, we're not watching How To Get Away With Murder, even if some fans are convinced that Jack's BFF Miguel offed him to be with Rebecca...) but fans couldn't help but be a little bummed by the "meh" finale. If you're still feeling seriously sad, I have one thing that might cheer you up. You need to see this fan's Jack costume, because while we may have many questions about Jack's future, there's zero question that this guy is winning the costume game.