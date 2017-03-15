Yep, those dolls represent each of the Pearson children, because let's be real: Jack is first and foremost a dad. Even the dolls are excellent interpretations. I mean, just look at kid Kevin's hair! He definitely has the same blonde bowl cut as Parker Bates, who portrays the younger version of Justin Hartley's character. (Ironically, Isaac Galena's Twitter bio reads "Killin it. Unclear what it is." Well, I think we know: it's pulling off a pretty perfect Jack Pearson.)