Want To Fly To Norway For Cheap? Here's Your Chance

If the land of the fjords is calling you, you're in luck.
Condé Nast Traveler reports that you can fly from the U.S. to Oslo, Norway, on Norwegian Air this spring and summer starting at $250, which is a pretty stellar price for a roundtrip, if you ask us. This applies to six U.S. cities, and most fares are under $330 — still a great deal, considering many of these flights are normally upwards of $750. The flights are all nonstop and available for dates in March, April, and May, as well as from late August through January 2018.
Booking is a teeny bit complex, but totally worth it: Start by heading to Google Flights and looking for dates. You'll find that Boston, Los Angeles, and New York City have regular flights to Oslo; from Fort Lauderdale, Oakland, and Orlando, they take off about four times a week. But that's not all. Here's your tip to avoid paying $50 extra, courtesy of CN Traveler: Use the airline's Norwegian-language site and select the "translate to English" option. Then, plug in your dates and you'll find the lowest fares.
Be sure to book quickly, as these will go fast.
