Don't Miss This Awesome Roundtrip Deal To Both Iceland AND England

If it seems like everyone and their mother is taking a trip to Iceland, you're kind of right. The country's natural wonders are on many a bucket list, and for good reason. If you're dying to go but still haven't been able to find affordable flights, today's your lucky day. Travel + Leisure reports that you can book a $445 roundtrip to Iceland and London right now. That way, you can knock two major destinations off your "I want to go to there" list.
First reported by the Airfare Spot, this can't-miss deal is valid for early May on Icelandair only and all flights depart from New York City's JFK airport. If you take off on May 2, for example, you can spend five days hanging out in hot springs and taking photos of majestic glaciers in Iceland, before moving on to London on May 7. Then, four days later, you can return to NYC. You can also start your journey on May 5, fly to London on May 10, and return to the U.S. on May 13. (There are additional dates on the Airfare Spot, and elsewhere online if you search for a multi-leg journey.)
You can thank Icelandair’s free stopover program, which lets travelers stop in Reykjavik for as long as seven nights at no cost, for the deal. Fjords and Buckingham Palace, here you come.
Advertisement