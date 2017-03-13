Davis had a little-known relationship with a much younger actor in the early '60s, when the actress was in her 50s, Murphy explained. (Davis got divorced from her fourth husband, Gary Merrill, in 1960 after ten years together.) It took place just before Aldrich's follow-up film to Baby Jane, co-starring Olivia de Havilland. "Right before Hush… Hush, Sweet Charlotte Bette Davis was having an affair with an actor in his late 20s. Nobody ever thought of that of Bette Davis, but that’s who she was and how she acted." He added, "I love that she lived her life unapologetically as a man would and I wanted to show that." And we're grateful he did.