Ciara's Response To Haters Of Her Nude Pic Will Make You Laugh

The photo is of Australian comedian Celeste Barber , who re-creates famous celebrity selfies to show what they look like with real people. Whereas Ciara is wearing sexy underwear, Barber is in enormous briefs. Instead of the singer's peaceful expression, Barber looks like she's struggling to hold up her son, while another unseen child pulls at her face. Just like Russell Wilson, another man kneels behind Barber with his face hidden as he grabs her waist and cups her breast. Both the original and the parody look pretty awkward, if you ask us.