Story from Pop Culture

Rachel Bloom Wants To Close The Orgasm Gap

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.
It's no secret that sex ed is woefully subpar in many U.S. schools. According to the Guttmacher Institute, only 24 states require that sex ed be taught at all.
And if you were lucky enough to receive comprehensive sex education in school, we're betting it didn't involve a lot of (or any) information about female pleasure.
"Because it feels good" is a pretty common reason people choose to have sex. So why aren't we more focused on making sure all parties can enjoy it? In a series of tweets on Friday, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator and star Rachel Bloom perfectly nailed why talking about the female orgasm is so important.
Bloom shared the link to a CNN article titled "Who orgasms most and least, and why." The article cites several studies about the "orgasm gap" between women and men. According to one researcher CNN interviewed, heterosexual, bisexual, and gay men all orgasm more than women. (Among women specifically, lesbian women have more orgasms than heterosexual women, but both groups still have less orgasms than men.)
"This article doesn't mention the clitoris until halfway down, but ALL FEMALE ORGASMS COME FROM THE CLITORIS," Bloom tweeted. She went on to add a series of tweets about female pleasure's suspicious absence from many sex ed programs. "Growing up, nobody told me that most women can't orgasm from only vaginal penetration, yet by high school I knew 20 euphemisms for fellatio," Bloom tweeted.
In terms of the orgasm gap, we've still got a long way to go. But, as Bloom suggests, a great place to start is by talking to your partner. She encouraged her followers to be open about what works for them during sex. "LEAN IN ON YOUR ORGASMS," Bloom tweeted (yes, in all caps).
Hopefully, statements like Bloom's will help dissolve the stigma around female pleasure.
