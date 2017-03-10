This article doesn't mention the clitoris until halfway down, but ALL FEMALE ORGASMS COME FROM THE CLITORIS https://t.co/yJe6HczeYr— Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) March 10, 2017
Growing up, nobody told me that most women can't orgasm from only vaginal penetration, yet by high school I knew 20 euphemisms for fellatio.— Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) March 10, 2017
Girls should be taught in sex ed that if they want to orgasm with penetration, many of them will need to also stimulate the clitoris.— Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) March 10, 2017
And women: TELL your partners how to get you to cum. Use your mouth and TALK. LEAN IN ON YOUR ORGASMS.— Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) March 10, 2017
And men: study the clitoris like you're taking a class on it and the final paper is due tomorrow and you're super behind.— Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) March 10, 2017
And also: you don't need to orgasm to achieve pleasure. Some women physically cannot orgasm and that is OK. Lay off of them.— Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) March 10, 2017