Kendall Jenner Revealed Her Fave Postmates Order & We Wish She Would Share

Last summer, we learned just how much the Kardashians love Postmates when Rob revealed that he spent a whopping $13,000 on the food delivery service in just one month. But, he's not the only member of the family who uses the app all the time.
Kendall Jenner recently posted about her Postmates obsession on her website, saying, "After long days of work, I'm definitely thankful for Postmates." Jenner's devotion to the on-demand service certainly makes sense since she works all the time and has a demanding modeling schedule. We're big fans of food delivery apps, and we're not running around to photoshoots or managing a clothing line.
Since Kendall is such a foodie and is always posting about her best bites from all over the world, we were eager to hear what she orders on Postmates and from where. Lucky for us, she told all in her recent post about the service. She wrote, "I order from everywhere, but I get Jon and Vinny's and Sugarfish the most often. Jon & Vinny's in Los Angeles offers Italian-inspired food with a modern flare. From this joint, Jenner says she's always ordering the spaghetti Bolognese, which looks like an ideal delivery staple.
Those of us who follow the Kardashian/Jenner dining habits — don't judge — know that Kendall's younger sister Kylie absolutely LOVES Sugarfish. Kylie says it's her favorite spot for sushi in L.A., which is definitely a high bar. The youngest Jenner usually orders halibut sashimi, albacore sushi, and toro hand roll. Kendall too is a fan of the albacore sushi, but says the blue crab is also one of her favorites.
When Kendall isn't feeling Italian or sushi, Thai is her trustee backup. Unfortunately, she didn't share her favorite Thai dish or restaurant. Seeing as we're always impressed with her restaurant suggestions and food snaps, though, we're guessing it's something/somewhere delicious.
