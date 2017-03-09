You Can Fly To London For Under $400 RIGHT NOW

Are you harboring secret fantasies of strolling through Harrods, shopping for Liberty prints, sipping cocktails out of teacups, and casually circling Kensington Palace hoping to catch a glimpse of Will and Kate? Just us?
Okay, well, if you've been dying to visit London and do whatever you like, there are some excellent flight deals right now. And not on some low-cost, pay-extra-fees-just-for-breathing carrier either — on the respectable British Airways.
Scott's Cheap Flights found nonstop roundtrip British Airways flights to London from several major U.S. cities for this spring, summer, and beyond.
The deals include: $384 from New York City's JFK, $419 from Boston or NYC's Newark Liberty Airport, $464 from Oakland, $492 from Philadelphia, $498 from San Francisco or San Jose, $506 from Fort Lauderdale, $518 from Orlando, and $540 from L.A. or Miami. Normally, many of these flights would cost upwards of $900.
The website says you can check Google Flights for the cheapest nonstop dates, but they are generally April through June and late August through January, and exclude peak winter holidays.
To find the cheapest available dates, first search in Google Flights using this sample search from Scott's Cheap Flights. Pro tip: You can make your flights even cheaper if you have an AARP membership. And — surprise — you don't have to be a senior citizen to get one: Join for a year for just $16 and check out its British Airways deal here. British Airways also gives you a 10% discount if you use a personal Chase Visa credit card to book — just use the promo code CARDOFFERU.
To recap: Take a couple of extra money-saving steps before booking your flight, and you'll be riding the London Eye in no time.
