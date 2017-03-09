Samantha Ponder is rising to the top of the sports world thanks to her work on ESPN’s College GameDay and as a sideline reporter for Thursday Night College Football. However, with exposure comes fame, and, unfortunately, with fame comes trolls.
The 31-year-old, who is married to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Christian Ponder, has a daughter named Scout, and another baby on the way. She juggles all this with her career, which is why she has no time for rude comments, and took to Twitter to shut them down.
Getting sexist/vulgar tweets abt my job/appearance while I'm unable to see my own feet & covered in toddler pee is somethin else I tell ya.— Sam Ponder (@sam_ponder) March 8, 2017
Not only do trolls target Ponder for her job and appearance, they target her for how she raises her kids as well. This is something many mothers in the spotlight have to deal with (just ask Chrissy Teigen!) and Ponder detailed her experiences with mommy-shaming to Sports Illustrated in December.
“One of the things I have learned is some of the most judgmental people have been other moms, and there have also been a ton of moms who have been very supportive and encouraging,” she said, remembering a time when she joked that her daughter Scout was "a pro" at airplane flights and another mother told her "You know, that is terrible for a baby. The immune systems are not ready for this."
"I think a lot of people see how they did it and it worked for them, and they assume that is what works for everyone," Ponder continued. "I told my doctor I was feeling guilty about having her out so much and he said, ‘There are two things that you have to do. You have to love her and you have to feed her.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I can do those things.’"
Whether it's about motherhood, her appearance, or her work, the presenter takes the criticism in stride and still makes it all look easy.
