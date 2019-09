According to Queensland Police News , the man posed as Bieber on "multiple online platforms" in order to engage with minors on the internet. Reportedly, police discovered child exploitation material on the man's computer that he'd procured by impersonating the 23-year-old pop star online. The charges against the man, whom Mashable reports is a law professor, include rape, indecent treatment of children, and making child exploitation material. Allegedly, the man's offenses go back as far as 2007. (Given that Bieber was only 13 in 2007, it's not likely the accused impersonated Bieber back then.) The Queensland police attributes the alarming number of offenses to faulty online security.