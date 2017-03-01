Well, it looks like Nev Schulman and Max Jacob haven't run out of mysteries to solve, because Season 6 of Catfish kicks off tonight on MTV at 8 p.m, with 20 new stories to share.
When it premiered in 2012, Catfish capitalized on the drama and deception surrounding online romance. Five years later, with people swiping left and right on their lunch breach, online dating has become a far more common beast. That said, the show’s signature combination of mortification, mixed-up identities, and hope is no less entertaining today than it was yesterday.
Join us as we relive some of the most cringeworthy reveals in Catfish’s history. We’re talking confrontations on overgrown lawns in rundown towns, blubbering heartbreak in real time, and Nev’s self-satisfied smirk. Sometimes, when you go fishing for the truth, you catch a catfish.