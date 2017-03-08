An actor from the Harry Potter franchise is currently recovering after a serious car accident. The Sun reports that Jim Tavare is in intensive care after getting into a head-on collision. He reportedly is suffering from a "punctured lung, broken neck and multiple breaks in his right leg."
The actor, 54, had a role in the 2004 film Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the third film in the franchise. Tavare played Tom the Innkeeper, a role known by many fans of the series for his odd, funny laugh. Prior to spending time in the wizarding world, Tavare made a name for himself as a sketch comedian. He appeared on ITV series The Sketch Show, which aired from 2001 to 2004. Later, the actor guest starred on episodes of TV series like Californication, Chuck, and Tosh.0. Recently he appeared in horror flicks The Houses October Built, The Cursed Man, and Dances With Werewolves.
According to The Sun, Tavare relocated to Los Angeles from the U.K. following success on the reality series Last Comic Standing in 2008.
On Tuesday, Tavare's wife Laura posted about her husband's condition on his Facebook page, writing:
"Now that his family have been informed, Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in a serious car accident yesterday, a head on collision. He's currently in ICU intensive care. He has 15 broken ribs, fractures in both breastbones, a punctured lung, multiple breaks in his right leg, and a broken neck. He's had 2 blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery. This is for real, not a movie role. Please hold some good thoughts for him as he fights his way out of this."
Here's hoping that Tavare makes a healthy recovery, and goes back to doing what he does best: making the world laugh.
