Here's How You Can Participate In The I Am A Girl Campaign

March 8 is International Women's Day, but we want girls to be proud of who they are all year 'round.
To celebrate how awesome women are, Refinery29 is partnering with singer Tennille Amor and The Female Quotient for the I Am A Girl campaign. The campaign wants girls to celebrate their uniqueness and creativity by uploading videos of themselves singing and dancing to Amor's "I Am A Girl" on Facebook and Instagram.
Amor's song was released last year at the United Nations, and it's an incredible rallying cry for feminists across the globe. The song is meant to support the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goal to Achieve Gender Equality by 2030. Aside from that, it's just plain catchy — we need "I am a girl / I am a Queen / I can be anything I wanna be" on a cross-stitch pattern ASAP.
The campaign will run until May 14, so you've got the rest of Women's History Month to start working on your video. A selection of the user-submitted videos will be featured in the new "I Am A Girl" music video, which will be released this June at the International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France. Plus, if you submit a video, it could be featured on Refinery29 or our social platforms, in addition to on the I Am A Girl website.
If that sounds like fun to you, you can download the song for free here and then upload your video (make sure the song's playing in the background) on Facebook or Instagram. And don't forget to add the hashtag #IAMAGIRLclub. For the full rules, check out I Am A Girl's official website.
And in the meantime, check out the original video, released a year ago today, below. When we stand together, women are truly unstoppable.
