Here's How You Can Participate In The I Am A Girl Campaign

Amor's song was released last year at the United Nations, and it's an incredible rallying cry for feminists across the globe. The song is meant to support the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goal to Achieve Gender Equality by 2030. Aside from that, it's just plain catchy — we need "I am a girl / I am a Queen / I can be anything I wanna be" on a cross-stitch pattern ASAP.