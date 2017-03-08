It makes sense that in order to become a record-breaking athlete, you have to pay attention to what you're putting in your body, and that must take a lot of time, energy, resources, and discipline. Many of us who identify as mere mortals feel like we just don't have what it takes to eat like that, which is why Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady teamed up with the vegan meal kit company Purple Carrot to give folks an easier way to eat like him.
These subscription-only kits are called TB12 Performance Meals, and according to the website, they're meant to help active individuals stay on top of their game. Every recipe is either an exact copy of a meal that Tom Brady and his family regularly enjoy or inspired by the his lifestyle. And, of course, each one features fresh ingredients, and it's delivered right to your door. A few of the sample meals listed on the website include white lentil risotto with winter roasted vegetables and Meyer lemon cashew gremolata; ramen with charred broccolini and gingered amaranth greens; and crispy turnip cakes with quinoa tabbouleh and za'tar yogurt. Sounds pretty good, no?
Though we personally don't care all that much about these meals being healthy, we do think it would be pretty cool to eat some meals like Tom Brady — especially if that means not having to cut out strawberries and coffee.
If you sign up for the subscription, you'll get three meals a week, and each one feeds two people. It's also important to note that the total cost comes to around $78 per week. You can pre-order the meal kits now to receive your first shipment of TB12 Performance Meals on April 3. Best of all is that you can opt to skip meals or cancel your subscription at any time, so it's a low pressure commitment, unlike Tom Brady's actual eating habits.
Advertisement