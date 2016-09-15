Story from Food & Drinks

Tom Brady Has Never Eaten Two Of Our Favorite Things

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.
Let's talk about strawberries. They're sweet. They're a little juicy. Best known for being coupled with shortcake (all hail), strawberries have always held a special place in the hearts (and stomachs) of the American people. Well, most of us, anyway.
Tom Brady, also known as he-who-is-married-to-Gisele-Bünchen, has never had a strawberry. He told New York Magazine that he's simply "never had the desire." What could he possibly find offensive about the scarlet-hued berry? The strawberry is the alimentary equivalent of Jimmy Fallon: sweet, all-American, and great in a Waldorf salad. Perhaps he has a phobia of tiny seeds or utter deliciousness.
Brady also told the magazine that he's never had a sip of coffee. Which is fine...we guess. Caffeine is a different story. If you feel the need to avoid it, do your thing.
I'll just be over here, clutching my coffee and whispering, "I'll never let you go."
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks