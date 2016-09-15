Tom Brady Has Never Eaten Two Of Our Favorite Things

Let's talk about strawberries. They're sweet. They're a little juicy. Best known for being coupled with shortcake (all hail), strawberries have always held a special place in the hearts (and stomachs) of the American people. Well, most of us, anyway.
Tom Brady, also known as he-who-is-married-to-Gisele-Bünchen, has never had a strawberry. He told New York Magazine that he's simply "never had the desire." What could he possibly find offensive about the scarlet-hued berry? The strawberry is the alimentary equivalent of Jimmy Fallon: sweet, all-American, and great in a Waldorf salad. Perhaps he has a phobia of tiny seeds or utter deliciousness.
Brady also told the magazine that he's never had a sip of coffee. Which is fine...we guess. Caffeine is a different story. If you feel the need to avoid it, do your thing.
I'll just be over here, clutching my coffee and whispering, "I'll never let you go."
