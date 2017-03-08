Here's How Celebrities Are Reacting To International Women's Day

"Know the power of women in leadership." HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY. ✊?✊?✊?✊?✊?power to those women today who are taking part in "A Day without a Woman." Women are 57% of the world's population. There is no country that does not need us. No child who exists in this world without us. We have power and value equal to men. We deserve to have equal rights, equal pay, equal opportunities for education and a voice that is listened to when we speak. We are your mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, peer, coworker, boss, wife, lover, and friend. We demand respect. Support us. #internationalwomensday

A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on Mar 8, 2017 at 7:37am PST