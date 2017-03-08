Story from Pop Culture

Here's How Celebrities Are Reacting To International Women's Day

Kathryn Lindsay
March 8 is a historic day, especially in 2017. Not only does it mark International Women's Day, but it's also the first official "Day Without Women" women's strike. In addition to celebrating the achievements of women, some are taking the day off work to raise awareness about women's contributions to the workforce.
While everyone is observing the day differently, celebrities are overwhelmingly expressing their support for International Women's Day on their various social media accounts. Their posts include quotes, articles, and simple messages of support. Here are some of the ways they're highlighting all that women have accomplished.
Some celebrities shared pictures of their own celebrations, like Alicia Keys, who shared this video with the caption "Being a woman makes me feel like..."

#internationalwomensday The Future Is Female. ❤??⛑????????❌⭕️‼️

A post shared by Phillipa Soo (@phillipasoo) on

Often, celebs like Zara Larson used quotes from pop culture to get across their message.

??????? #Internationalwomensday

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on

You should check out all of JK Rowling's page, where she's sharing brilliant work by feminist authors.
Sophie Turner used it as an opportunity to announce a new project.

❤️ Happy International Women's Day ❤️

A post shared by Alexa (@alexachung) on

Emma Watson is celebrating in an extremely Emma Watson way by hiding feminist books in secret places around the world.

#internationalwomensday #adaywithoutawoman

A post shared by @amyschumer on

Men also chimed into the conversation, thanking the women in their lives and around the world for all their hard work.
If you're observing in your heart, on social media, or through protest, any day is a good day to raise up our fellow women and promote equality — today just happens to be the loudest.
