Here's How Celebrities Are Reacting To International Women's Day

"Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult" #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/3jzQcEpKnH— Adele (@Adele) March 8, 2017
Happy #InternationalWomensDay Together, we are unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/1uil4S60yt— Jodi Picoult (@jodipicoult) March 8, 2017
#InternationalWomensDay #intlwomensday pic.twitter.com/uAFIfMj2su— Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) March 8, 2017
#internationalwomensday Move over Wall Street Bull- this girl is here send a powerful message about gender diversity. #intlwomensday pic.twitter.com/BSPGK6p0yJ— Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) March 8, 2017
"Know the power of women in leadership." HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY. ✊?✊?✊?✊?✊?power to those women today who are taking part in "A Day without a Woman." Women are 57% of the world's population. There is no country that does not need us. No child who exists in this world without us. We have power and value equal to men. We deserve to have equal rights, equal pay, equal opportunities for education and a voice that is listened to when we speak. We are your mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, peer, coworker, boss, wife, lover, and friend. We demand respect. Support us. #internationalwomensday
I'm grateful to all the women who came before me and fought for me to be able to be where I am. #ADayWithoutWomen #IWD2017— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 8, 2017
Thinking of these posters ahead of the #womenstrike tomorrow made by feminist collective See Red which formed in 1974 ✂️✂️✂️ pic.twitter.com/TV1egfI86f— Rowan Blanchard (@RowanBlanchard) March 8, 2017
Being a woman makes me feel like... pic.twitter.com/WRkj7AOcJY— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) March 8, 2017
Woman walking across street with a red cup?... I got my red on too. Represent. #InternationalWomensDay #DayWithoutAWoman ??❤ ✊? pic.twitter.com/8EvIYGyjQ9— Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) March 8, 2017
Happy #InternationalWomensDay— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) March 8, 2017
This is Teresa Żabińska. Last night we celebrated her mother, Antonina. Today we celebrate all women! ❤ pic.twitter.com/daljLyjaoa
I honor my mother, Marian Badi, as my SheHero ... Who is yours? #SheHero #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/WmOIIH9YOZ— Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) March 8, 2017
Happy Women's Day! Stand taller today sisters. pic.twitter.com/ZLGSksdEJ9— Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) March 8, 2017
I've learned SO MUCH about my privilege and how to make my feminism more intersectional thanks to woc here on twitter. THANK YOU ????— Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) March 8, 2017
HAPPY #InternationalWomensDay :)))) we are all sisters and together we are stronger. Love you all so much ❤???— Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) March 8, 2017
Oh, and this, by @caitlinmoran, is fab too.#InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/etbjTVx57f— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2017
The Revolution Starts Now!!! ⏳?⏰???? Happy International Women's Day!! ??????????♥️#luigiandiango ?? @VOGUE_Germany pic.twitter.com/kgHQtUgOm3— Madonna (@Madonna) March 8, 2017
What I’ve always wanted most is women and girls working together, and lifting each other up. There’s such a big world out there, and if you just take time to look outside of yourself, there is so much that can be done. In honor of International Women’s Day, I have a special announcement coming your way. Tune into my Instagram live at 2PM EST to hear more. #InternationalWomensDay #DoYou
Beyond excited that on #InternationalWomensDay I'm able to announce that I'm officially a patron of @womenforwomenUK pic.twitter.com/AfbYOEKRVM— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) March 8, 2017
This Women's Day, let’s celebrate every woman, every girl. #ThatGirlIsYou #ThatGirlIsMe @GirlRisingIndia @kommuneity pic.twitter.com/VBAwQWurbo— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 8, 2017
#adaywithoutwomen ? you couldn't do 5 minutes without one. Its #internationalwomensday - celebrate the women that you love.— Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) March 8, 2017
From midnight NYC time, book fairies around the WORLD will start hiding feminist books to mark #IWD #IWDoursharedshelf @the_bookfairies ?— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 8, 2017
Tomorrow is #ADayWithoutAWoman. If you can: Strike. March. Let the world feel your powers& feel them yourself! ❤?❤ pic.twitter.com/XBPgIKds27— jenny slate (@jennyslate) March 8, 2017
"Though she be but little, she is fierce!"— Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) March 8, 2017
Inspired by this kind, intelligent, & inquisitive little lady. #iwd2017
Day 8#jurassicworld2 pic.twitter.com/9d0pLnZIeB
So excited to read this! Perfect gift to give myself for #IWD2017 ?? #dearijeawele #WeMatter #ChimamandaNgoziAdichie https://t.co/MxT7SNmEOq— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) March 8, 2017
?@womensmarch 'this woman's work' written by kate bush recorded by @maxwell for @mtvplugged in 1997 #adaywithoutawoman #wearredtoday #3817 pic.twitter.com/WwdQStjDxl— MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) March 8, 2017
Love and respect to all women around the world today and EVERYDAY. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/8fqNtelCIZ— Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) March 8, 2017