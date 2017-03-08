Lena Dunham Pens Essay For Immigrant Women In Honor Of International Women’s Day

Lena Dunham has always been a vocal feminist, so it's not a surprise that she used her celebrity platform to speak out about International Women's Day, which is today, March 8. The actress posted an essay on LinkedIn about a "personal hero" of hers who's also an undocumented immigrant.
In the essay, Dunham explained that her friend "has cared for the dying, for the just-born, for people who can't care for themselves," and that she "is everything you could hope for from an American." Still, she apparently "doesn't travel besides to and from work" in order to maintain a "low profile."
One instance when her friend did venture into the public sphere, though, was to attend the Women's March in solidarity with female immigrants. Any fear of arrest or even deportation was overcome by her friend's desire to show her support her fellow women, Dunham explains.
Dunham also used the essay to reflect on her great-grandmother, Lena Simonoff, who's also her namesake. Simonoff, she explains, was a Russian immigrant who came to America in the late 19th century. Dunham hopes to emulate her "by taking action against silent injustice," just as her great-grandma would have.
"Feminists have always been emboldened by the acts of immigrant women," Dunham wrote. Following their lead will never steer us wrong."
Dunham also used the essay to promote several organizations that help female immigrants. She listed the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), "so that those affected by Islamaphobia aren't denied their right to enter our country." (Dunham didn't specifically mention President Trump's immigration travel ban, but the implication is there.) She also suggested giving "food, flowers, or toys" to "a local center for Latinx immigrants" or "supporting Dreamers attending college." Dunham also suggested volunteering at Planned Parenthood or getting to know and help a refugee family near you.
We're glad to see that Dunham is taking the opportunity to speak out for immigrant women, who may not have the same platform she does. It's great to see women supporting each other today — let's hope the solidarity extends long past International Women's Day.
