This Is Why The Statue Of Liberty Went Dark Last Night

The Statue of Liberty has gone dark? Seriously? If this was in a movie you'd think it was too on the nose.— Emily V Gordon (@emilyvgordon) March 8, 2017
CNN has just reported that the Statue of Liberty has gone dark tonight.— Raymond Braun (@raymondbraun) March 8, 2017
Power failure or social commentary? ?
The Statue of Liberty, a symbol of America's values & our mission of inclusion, has gone dark. A sign of the times. pic.twitter.com/t4kEuj3Y9g— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) March 8, 2017
A power outage caused the Statue of Liberty to go dark for two hours last night. You get to choose your own metaphors for this one: pic.twitter.com/UC9F8tCzE5— Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) March 8, 2017
Lady Liberty got the memo. On 3/8, we strike! #DayWithoutAWoman #StatueOfLiberty (Anyone know who this amazing artist is? Pls let us know!) pic.twitter.com/AGaHvk3gOj— Women's March (@womensmarch) March 8, 2017
The lights are out at the Statue of Liberty...that's ONE MORE woman America CANNOT do without. #adaywithoutwomen #LightsOut— Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) March 8, 2017
Wow! The Statue Of Liberty is dark tonight. Looks like someone is getting an early start to #ADayWithoutAWoman. ??❤️ #ImWithHer @womensmarch pic.twitter.com/odLbMHFFvS— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 8, 2017
The #StatueOfLiberty has gone dark tonight. Lights off. America's closed. #DayWithoutAWoman started early pic.twitter.com/J2lzAnEz18— Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) March 8, 2017
Apparently the Statue of Liberty lights went out due to a power failure. But I would argue women are also protesting due to a power failure.— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 8, 2017