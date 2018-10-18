Sick Of Ads On Instagram? This Trick Could Help

First, find an ad. Then, click on the three dots to reveal a menu of why you don't want to see the ad. You've got a few choices: Either the ad's not relevant or you've seen it too often or it's inappropriate. Here's the trick: If you tell Instagram that the ad is inappropriate (if you do it a few times, that is — probably the only time you've ever scrolled through looking for an ad on Insta), you'll be set. You'll have to do this as you see ads. Reporting a few ads isn't the ticket to an ad-free feed. It's a pretty sneaky trick, but if you've been avoiding Instagram because of ad bombardment, hopefully this will provide a brief respite.