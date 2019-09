We know, we know. It's all a joke. Who could replace the inimitable Winona Ryder? Her character, Joyce Byers, was one of the most memorable characters from the sci-fi hit's first season (no justice for you, Barb ), inspiring everything from Halloween costumes to memes and more. To think that anyone, a dog included, could capture her frazzled phone calling and dedication to her son would be absurd. The dog is cute, though.