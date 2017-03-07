Sorry, Winona fans, it looks like the Joyce you know and love isn't coming back for Stranger Things' second season. People broke the news today, which came directly from everyone's favorite gruff sheriff, Jim Hopper, a.k.a. David Harbour. In an Instagram post, he revealed that instead of Ryder, a Pomeranian would play the role of meme-able frantic mom instead.
"Bittersweet season 2 spoiler. Joyce has been recast for season 2," Harbour captioned the pic.
We know, we know. It's all a joke. Who could replace the inimitable Winona Ryder? Her character, Joyce Byers, was one of the most memorable characters from the sci-fi hit's first season (no justice for you, Barb), inspiring everything from Halloween costumes to memes and more. To think that anyone, a dog included, could capture her frazzled phone calling and dedication to her son would be absurd. The dog is cute, though.
Very real rumors are flying about the second season, however. We have plenty of news on a few of the new characters who are set to appear, such as Paul Reiser as a mysterious new doctor, and Eleven's perm, which is definitely a character in and of itself.
There have also been some hints a the second season's plot, including some PTSD-related issues for Will (Noah Schnapp) and a new love interest for Joyce (the person, not the pup). Co-creator Matt Duffer also mentioned that Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) will come together over the losses of Barb (Shannon Purser) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). One thing we can confirm for sure? The show's return date. Clear your Halloween plans, because Stranger Things season 2 is set to drop on everyone's favorite holiday.
Unfortunately, there's no word on just how this cute Pom figures into everything.
