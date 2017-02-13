This Is (Probably) How Many Seasons Of Stranger Things We’ll Have

In an ideal world, we'd be blessed with a new season of Stranger Things every year. Surely there are enough forces — both supernatural and ordinary — to haunt Hawkins, Indiana, for decades to come, right? But as much as we love Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the gang, all good things must come to an end. And Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer revealed just when that end might be in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The Duffer brothers told EW that they think the Netflix series will last four or five seasons, although they're willing to change that plan. "I want it to have a really finite ending," Matt Duffer told EW. "I don't want it to be one of those shows that runs out of gas and they lose it because they're losing interest. You wanna end when you're on top." As much as we love Stranger Things, Duffer makes a good point. Still, we're looking forward to at least a few more seasons of the show, starting with season two this October.
