Here’s When Stranger Things Is Coming Back For Its Second Season

Perhaps the most anticipated pop culture moment of the Super Bowl was the debut of the trailer for the second season of Stranger Things. The trailer dropped in the midst of the third quarter, as the Falcons were whipping the Patriots up and down the field. And, safe to say, it's got us insanely hyped. The teaser included Eggos, Ghostbusters costumes, and some creepy lab experiments. Sounds about right. It also gave us a crucial piece of information: The show will be returning on Halloween. So only eight months. The other piece of information is a mysterious hulking structure against a blood-red sky. Could it be a new monster? Or maybe part of a civilization in the Upside Down? We legit cannot wait. If only cryogenic freezing was a viable option, because then we could just hibernate until October 31. Watch the trailer below.