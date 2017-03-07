In today's divisive times, there seems to be one thing bringing us together: mascara. In the past year, mascara launches have been at the center of some of the biggest boundary-breaking, beauty industry moments, including boys in makeup and the rise of muslim beauty bloggers. And L'Oréal is here to deliver the next one.
The brand just cast 11 powerful women for their new "The Original" campaign, starring L'Oréal Voluminous Original Mascara, the #1 drugstore mascara in the U.S. Featured in the lineup? Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry, former TV host Lauren Ezersky, trans activist Hari Nef, actresses Diane Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, and Julianne Moore, and models Barbara Palvin, Soo Joo Park, Dominique Babineaux, Katerina Tannenbaum, and Juana Burga.
"Each [of the women] embody the essence of Voluminous Mascara — originals who continue to be fresh, creative and confident,” says Tim Coolican, the president of the cosmetics company. “With this campaign, we want to encourage everyone to embrace their originality, take chances and make a statement, whether they have used Voluminous Mascara for years or are discovering it for the first time.”
It also proves once again that beauty and self expression know no race, age, or gender. What other ceilings can you shatter, mascara? We're waiting.
Advertisement