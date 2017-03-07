This Woman's Boss Walked Her Down The Aisle When Her Father Refused

Jennifer works at HSBC Bank in Taiwan. She recently married her partner Sam of 11 years. But her parents never approved of the relationship and refused to attend their wedding.
"My parents are strongly against it," Jennifer says in the video below, as reported by Mashable. "Whenever my father sees Sam, he will push her out and tell her to get lost."
When he found out about her family's rejection of the couple, HSBC Bank CEO John Li stepped in to walk Jennifer down the aisle on her wedding day. In the video, made by the bank, she tells the story of their relationship.
At first, Jennifer says, she was nervous about coming out at work. "I was concerned that it would stop clients banking with [us]. So I considered it very carefully," she says.
But her colleagues made her feel accepted, she says.
"CEO John was willing to walk me down the aisle; [he even] told us not to be nervous and to walk slowly," she recalls. Same-sex marriage is illegal in Taiwan, so the ceremony was symbolic.
Jennifer says she hopes her story will inspire other LGBTQ couples who are crossing the same hurdles, as well as help spread tolerance to those who lack it. "This wedding is really for the LGBTQ community," she says. "We hope our actions will encourage people and create respect among different communities."
HSBC has expressed support of gay rights before. Last year, it unveiled two rainbow lions in front of its Hong Kong office as part of the Celebrate Pride, Celebrate Unity campaign.
HSBC Group general manager Kevin Martin said in a statement: "Understanding and embracing everyone's unique perspectives, beliefs, and experiences is core to HSBC's values. This campaign demonstrates our commitment to achieving a truly open and diverse working environment."
We are incredibly moved by the boss' actions — and hope that more people worldwide become accepting of same-sex relationships. Watch the touching video about Jennifer and Sam:
