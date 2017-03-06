Somehow, everyone in Hollywood simultaneously decided that Robin Hood is the next big thing. There are not one, not two, not three, but FOUR new Robin Hood films in the works — with at least two more potential projects in flux — and we can't quite figure out why everyone in tinseltown is suddenly obsessed with the storied English folk hero. Is it the badass bow-and-arrow? His band of Merry Men? Or maybe it's the social justice tie-in — you know, the whole robbing from the rich and giving to the poor thing. (In that case, perhaps we should be thanking Bernie Sanders here.)
Advertisement
But the only re-imagining of Robin Hood we're truly here for at this point is Marian, which is set to turn the age-old tale on its head. The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Margot Robbie has been cast in the title role.
In this version, Robin Hood's love Maid Marian is shifting from supporting character to star of the show: Marian takes place following Robin Hood's death. "The titular maiden then picks up his cause to lead her people into a pivotal war that will not only decide the fate of the kingdom, but also see her don the mantle of the man she loved," writes THR.
Oh, hells yes! We're psyched to see the Suicide Squad star turn a hero's romantic interest into a strong leader in her own right. And this exciting, progressive casting move is what's going to separate Marian from the pack of Robin Hood movies, which include Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean-like franchise based on the folklore; a thriller named Hood; and a dark, gritty take on the story starring Jamie Foxx and Jamie Dornan. But like we said, we're #TeamMarian for now.
Advertisement