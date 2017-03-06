Story from US News

Twitter Reacts To Trump's "Muslim Ban 2.0"

Andrea González-Ramírez
On Monday, President Trump signed a new executive order that reintroduces his controversial travel and immigration ban.
Unlike his first directive, the revised version contains some key changes. The order, which will take effect on March 16, now excludes Iraq from the list of Muslim-majority countries from which travel and immigration will be halted for 90 days. (Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen remain in the list.) It also lifts the permanent ban on Syrian refugees, and will not apply to current visa-holders or permanent residents.
People on Twitter were quick to react to the new order, and many weren't happy with the Trump administration.
Some users are saying that certain aspects of the order aren't compassionate, and that it might foster even more violence towards certain communities. Others pointed out that immigrating to the U.S. is already a complex, long, and difficult process. And finally, some took the opportunity to remind people that there's no evidence whatsoever that people coming from these six countries represent a justifiable threat to the U.S.
Many were also questioning whether the new travel ban will be upheld, considering that the first version was defeated in federal court last month.
Despite the Trump administration repeatedly denying that the initial order constituted a "Muslim ban," many people are calling Trump's new directive a "Muslim Ban 2.0." (This is due in part to the fact the website for Trump's presidential campaign still shows a press release calling for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on.")
Of course, there were also some Trump supporters who were happy with the administration's new directive.
One thing is clear: Those who oppose the Trump administration's policy on travel and immigration will continue to fight against it.
