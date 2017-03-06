Banning refugees, even temporarily, from war-torn countries doesn't so much protect Americans, as it does endanger people at risk of death. https://t.co/eyfqvx6VlO— James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) March 6, 2017
When considering new EO do not forget some basic facts:— Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) March 6, 2017
1. Extreme vetting is/always has been in place
2. It is REALLY hard to get a US visa
Trump's "new" travel ban ignores DHS's own report concluding that banning travelers by country of origin would not reduce the terror threat.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 6, 2017
Reminder: in the last 40 yrs, there hasn't been a single fatal terrorist attack in US by anyone from the 6 (originally 7) banned countries.— Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) March 6, 2017
Oh look, another travel ban. If the first movie is a massive flop, there usually isn't a sequel right away. There's no Waterworld 2.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 6, 2017
New travel ban is just as unconstitutional as the previous ban. No court struck it down because Iraq was on the list. Who's lawyering this?— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) March 6, 2017
Reminder that even a watered down Muslim ban is still a Muslim ban, still racist, and still counterproductive in the fight against terrorism— Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) March 6, 2017
The Muslim ban 2.0 is just as disgusting as the first one. Pointless, ineffective, and will just make things worse. Get ready to protest!— Emilia?? (@PoliticalEmilia) March 6, 2017
#MuslimBan2 - just as unconstitutional as the first one. #NoBanNoWallNoRaids— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) March 6, 2017
A ham sandwich without mayonnaise is still a ham sandwich. New travel ban just like the old one: a Muslim ban. #MuslimBan2— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 6, 2017
We're not fooled—Muslim Ban 2.0 is more of the same, based on the same prejudice, discrimination & hate. #NoBanNoWallNoRaids— NARAL (@NARAL) March 6, 2017
Muslim Ban 2.0 is just as regressive and ineffective as the first one. Notice Trump still managed to protect his Saudi business partners.— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) March 6, 2017
Putting our safety and national security first! once again. Make America safe President Trump! ?— Magnumpihonhi (@magnumpihonhi) March 6, 2017
BREAKING: Trump signs revised version of travel ban!— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 6, 2017

Let's make America safe again! #travelban
Let's make America safe again! #travelban pic.twitter.com/XzbWjyOIYr
Introducing the New Muslim Ban! Now 14% less racist! But don't worry: still plenty of the racism 45 lovers love!— Colin Thomson (@IamColinThomson) March 6, 2017
See you at the airport.
Dear @SenDuckworth @SenatorDurbin @RepKinzinger,— ? KJ ? (@chaoticbeautykj) March 6, 2017
Well. Muslim Ban 2.0 just dropped. I'll be dropping you guys a line in a few minutes ? pic.twitter.com/UQXVuGNEx7
Muslim ban 2.0— Virginia Parrish (@texpatnj) March 6, 2017
Here we go again. When do I need to show up at the airport?