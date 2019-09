Former ANTM Contestant Opens Up About Paris Rape

Unfortunately, it comes as no surprise that Sánchez struggled with the police after a rape. This is far from the first instance to indicate a lack of rigor when it comes to rape and sexual assault allegations by government officials. It's well-documented that rape kits in America are backlogged — celebrities like Erykah Badu and Joe Biden have steadfastly advocated for backlogged kits to get tested. In addition, allegations like Sánchez's don't often receive the attention they deserve. (This should be accepted as fact by now, but if you need proof, have a look at the list of sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby Casey Affleck , and our current president .)