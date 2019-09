Bill Cosby’s Alleged Victim Speaks Out After Case Was Dismissed

A defamation case filed against Bill Cosby by one of his alleged sexual assault victims has been dismissed. 8 News Now reports that Katherine McKee, who accused Cosby of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room in the 1970s, sued Cosby for defamation after his team denied the allegations. McKee believes Cosby's team insinuated that the now 60 women who have come forward with allegations of sexual assault were lying. This is latest of many defamation suits against Cosby to be thrown out.