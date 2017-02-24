Bill Cosby’s Alleged Victim Speaks Out After Case Was Dismissed

A defamation case filed against Bill Cosby by one of his alleged sexual assault victims has been dismissed. 8 News Now reports that Katherine McKee, who accused Cosby of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room in the 1970s, sued Cosby for defamation after his team denied the allegations. McKee believes Cosby's team insinuated that the now 60 women who have come forward with allegations of sexual assault were lying. This is latest of many defamation suits against Cosby to be thrown out.
"Bill Cosby has 300 attorneys," McKee told 8 News Now. "300! I have one."
McKee tells the station that she had known Cosby for almost seven years when he allegedly attacked her. She had been invited to a boat party in Detroit and the comedian asked her to bring food.
"He opens the door. I step in. He slams the door, and that's when I knew something was different," she remembers. "And just raped me right there. Just... just within 60 seconds."
She said that she was "shocked, terrified" after the alleged assault.
"He snapped, clearly something was radically wrong with this man, this was not the Bill Cosby I knew, this was someone entirely different," she explained.
Cosby's lawyer told 8 News Now that this ruling reinforced the fundamental right "in a free society to be able to insist on one's innocence in the face of serious public accusations."
However, this is exactly why McKee says it took her so long to come forward.
"Because I knew they were going to crush me and that's exactly what they did with this legal matter," she said.
McKee says she will keep fighting while Cosby's lawyers insist the allegations, for which no criminal charges have been filed, are false.
Refinery29 has reached out to Bill Cosby's team for comment, but has yet to hear back.
