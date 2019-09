The irony of course is that free speech actually is threatened right now, but not by those of us who refuse to buy into hate. It is threatened by a president who calls the press the “enemy of the people.” By a White House that bans certain press outlets and props up others. By a man who would use his government-appointed power to silence his critics with the end goal being a populace that only hears his half-scrutinized message and harmful ideology. That’s where “free speech” ends — with this new government’s interference. We private citizens have the ability, perhaps even the duty, to sanction and discern the speech of others. And if we’re going to pretend that corporations are people, then they have the same responsibility.