Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan were on a panel at Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle this weekend and what they revealed about shooting season 1 of the show was a doozy. Heughan, who plays Jamie, said there was supposed to be a scene where Balfe's Claire fought off a pack of wolves, but we never got to see that happen. In the books, the scene where Claire kills a wolf with her bare hands after being booted from Wentworth Prison is one of the character's most memorable moments.